Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,620,855. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

