Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,171 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Warrior Met Coal worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 144,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,801. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.