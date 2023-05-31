Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $249.29

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $249.29 and last traded at $250.76, with a volume of 29129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,738,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

