Wealthspan Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

STIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,029. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

