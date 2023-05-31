Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 421 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthspan Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $285.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

