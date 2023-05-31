Wealthspan Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wealthspan Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.