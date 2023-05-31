Weibo Co. Declares — Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 2,205,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,723. Weibo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 14.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Weibo by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

