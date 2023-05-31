Weibo Co. Declares — Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.
Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 2,205,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,723. Weibo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 14.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
