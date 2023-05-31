Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 130790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$319.92 million, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

About Western Forest Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

