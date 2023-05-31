Weyerhaeuser Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 60.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

