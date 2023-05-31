William M. Sullivan Sells 12,115 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $296,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,661,746 shares in the company, valued at $138,373,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PRVA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 223.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.