Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136,298 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CHK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.83. 151,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,684. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

