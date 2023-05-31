Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.22. 164,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

