Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $500,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.01. 164,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

