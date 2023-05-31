Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 1,489,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,631,000 after buying an additional 1,431,845 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,387. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

