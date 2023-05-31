Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,187 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. 3,239,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,645. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,330 shares of company stock worth $1,367,948. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.