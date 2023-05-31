Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 99 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.9 %

PNC stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 178,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,331. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

