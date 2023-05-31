Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $93.59. 215,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.07. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

