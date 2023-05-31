Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RYE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $483.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.