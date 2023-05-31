Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Raises Dividend to GBX 24 Per Share

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON WWH traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,185 ($39.36). 176,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,165. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,472.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2,820 ($34.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,500 ($43.25).
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile
