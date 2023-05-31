Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Raises Dividend to GBX 24 Per Share

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON WWH traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,185 ($39.36). 176,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,165. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,472.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2,820 ($34.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,500 ($43.25).

Get Worldwide Healthcare Trust alerts:

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.