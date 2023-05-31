WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0283 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.41 million and $0.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026910 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008943 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834069 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

