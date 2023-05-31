Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0513 on Major Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $236,197.32 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,377 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

