Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,840 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.23% of Xcel Energy worth $88,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. 249,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,401. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

