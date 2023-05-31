Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 5,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Xinyi Glass Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

