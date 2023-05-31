Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CFO Sells $83,437.20 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CFO John P. Meloun sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $83,437.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,248 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPOF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. 556,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

