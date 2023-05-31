Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,214,097 shares in the company, valued at $43,390,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,959. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $29,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

