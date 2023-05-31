ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 173.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 173.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $419,239.10 and approximately $155.34 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00120893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00029938 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

