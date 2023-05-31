Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Cam Gallagher Sells 27,768 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.