Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Cam Gallagher Sells 27,768 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,575 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,984,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

