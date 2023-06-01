11,581 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 9,461,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,352,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

