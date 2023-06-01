137 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Stock Performance

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $10.41 on Thursday, reaching $606.29. 323,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,972. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $532.17 and a 200 day moving average of $492.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

