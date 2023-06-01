1,400 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 449,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,853. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $709.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

