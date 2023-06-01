1,500 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.52. 1,371,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,266,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

