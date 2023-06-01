16,408 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $373.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,185. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.69 and a 200 day moving average of $348.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.82.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

