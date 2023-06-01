17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Down 1.3%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. 51,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 115,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

17 Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Ltd increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Ltd now owns 461,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 168,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

