17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Down 1.3%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. 51,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 115,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
17 Education & Technology Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.