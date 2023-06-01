2,312 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

