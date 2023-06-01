23,713 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 627.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 278.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

