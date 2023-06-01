283 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 283 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 942,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,255. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

