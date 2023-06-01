289 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 977.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.6 %

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.72. The company had a trading volume of 129,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

