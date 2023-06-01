365 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.27. 206,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

