3,661 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric Stock Performance

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $105.12. 4,160,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

