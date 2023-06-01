38,870 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hub Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hub Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Hub Group stock remained flat at $73.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 21,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $104.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

