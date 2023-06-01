435,153 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 435,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,291,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Atlantic Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after buying an additional 410,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,348,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,213,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,186,000 after buying an additional 178,096 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Raymond James reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

