4,537 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.98. 7,112,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,221,400. The stock has a market cap of $289.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average of $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

