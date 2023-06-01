4,812 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,812 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 318,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Loews Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

