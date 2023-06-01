500.com Reaffirms Maintains Rating for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

2U stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $321.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.20. 2U has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.66 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Analysts predict that 2U will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 2U by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in 2U by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 786,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $4,000,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

