500 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Shares of CHE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $534.99. 19,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,241. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $570.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock worth $7,043,817. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

