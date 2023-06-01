55,000 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 782,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,267. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

