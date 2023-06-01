6,261 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.70. The company had a trading volume of 936,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,394. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.27.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

