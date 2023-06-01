65,000 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,158,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after acquiring an additional 334,758 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 88,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,163,000 after buying an additional 120,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $129.70. 1,145,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,442. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

