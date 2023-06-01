67,592 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DOC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.