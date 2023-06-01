7,234 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $350,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,463,310.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.65. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.